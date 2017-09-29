Award-winning improv show coming to Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre

The critically acclaimed improvisational frontrunner, Showstopper The Musical, arrives in Peterborough on October 21 fresh from a 2016 Olivier Award Winning West End debut at the Apollo Theatre.

The Showstoppers are looking to make 2017 their best year yet... one new musical at a time.

No two nights are ever the same, as The Showstoppers take audience suggestions and then spin a brand new comedy musical out of thin air stories, characters, tunes, lyrics, dances, harmonies, and all with unpredictable and hilarious results. If you thought improv looked difficult before, try doing it in time (and tune) to music.

Having grown since 2008 to become the UK’s most acclaimed and in-demand musical improvisers, The Showstoppers have become a must see staple of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. With four West End seasons and an acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series to their name, they have also taken their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity around the globe, picking up accolades and awards, including The Times’ Best of the Fringe, Mervyn Stutter’s Spirit Of The Fringe Award and nominations for Chortle Best Music Or Variety Act, MTM Best Production Award and MTM Judges’ Discretionary Award.

The rotating cast features some of the brightest minds in the world of comedy and musical theatre. Co-founder Adam Meggido is an award-winning writer/composer who has improvised at the National, The Royal Court Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and currently holds the world record for directing the longest improv show - 55 hours without a break.

Dylan Emery, the other co-founder, has been improvising for more than 15 years – including at the National/Royal Court/Shakespeare’s Globe.

