Award-winning folk singer’s city date

BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of the Year 2015 Nancy Kerr has released a new album INSTAR and brings her UK tour to Peterborough’s Key Theatre on Wednesday (October 5).

Finding herself increasingly fascinated by the role of the environment as a character in music, literature, art and film, Nancy’s new compositions explore the themes of human/ecological interaction that lie just beneath the surface of so many traditional folk songs.

The lore and language of nature provide a repertoire of raw, universal images with which to address subjects such as gender identity, human rights, migration, colonialism, austerity and love.

With her Sweet Visitor Band now an established unit, Nancy’s writing is also focused on the musical qualities of band mates Rowan Rheingans, Tim Yates, Tom Wright and Greg Russell, with guest appearances from James Fagan.

The ensemble’s atmospheric sound reveals the scale and drama that the lyrical subjects require.

INSTAR extends some of the themes introduced in both Nancy’s Sweet Visitor album and in Murmurs – her collaboration with Martin Simpson and Andy Cutting on Topic Records – and acknowledges the influence of contemporary nature writers Rob Cowen (whose 2015 “edgeland” memoir Common Ground provided great inspiration), Helen Mcdonald (H is for Hawk) and George Monbiot (Feral).

Nancy is one of the most celebrated folk musicians of her generation, and has to date won six Folk Awards from BBC Radio 2: In addition to the 2015 Folk Singer of the Year Award, she won the Horizon Award in2000, Best Duo in 2003 and again in 2011 with James Fagan, Best Group in 2014 with The Full English and Best Album in 2014 with The Full English.

Tickets from www.vivacity-peterborough.com or from the Key box office on 01733 207239.