Award-winning crafting show live from Peterborough

IF you are crazy about crafting or dotty about decoupage – then this Crafting Live show is definitely for you this weekend.

Stephanie Weightman’s award winning Crafting Live show is bringing with it a whole host of crafty celebrities to the East of England Arena, on Saturday and Sunday (November 11 and 12).

Crafting Live is home to a huge and most importantly, free make and take area that can be booked on the day to take part in. A number of well-known crafters will be running these sessions and will allow you to take your finished project home with you. Make and take booking point is open from 10am each day and booking is essential.

