Award-winner takes centre stage for Peterborough Jazz Club 25th anniversary concert

Peterborough Jazz Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special night of music on Sunday (April 23) at the Great Northern Hotel.

“For our 25th Anniversary Concert we are delighted to present one of the finest young bands to emerge in recent years from the UK, the Alexandra Ridout Quintet,” said the jazz club’s David Moll.

“Their ages, all 18 or under, belie their mature and technically brilliant playing and it will be a treat to sit back and enjoy their performance.”

Also lined up for this special concert the club’s founder, Laurie Jacobs and his Quintet will be playing a support set in recognition not only of Laurie’s commitment to the club but also to showcase his band, which also features the superb young alto saxophonist George Grant.

Headliner Alexandra Ridout has been playing the trumpet since she was nine (gaining grade 8 distinction aged 13 and an LTCL diploma aged 16). At the age of 15, Alexandra gained a place on the Junior Jazz course at The Royal Academy of Music and in summer 2015 (aged 16) was one of two UK 16-19 year-olds chosen to attend the prestigious Brubeck Institute Summer Jazz Colony in Stockton, California. Alexandra’s profile has rocketed since winning the BBC Young Musician 2016 Jazz Award.

The members of the quintet all met at The Royal Academy of Music Junior Jazz department. Their passion for the music and outstanding musicianship produce an incredibly mature band sound that belies their tender years. They are equally at home playing hard swinging jazz, poignant ballads and solid funk tunes.

Music starts at 7.15pm and tickets cost £14 at the door.