Auditions: Youngsters get chance to shine in Key panto

The creative team behind the Key Theatre’s panto are looking for three teams of eight children to join the professional adult cast in this year’s pantomime Dick Whittington.

No prior performance experience is necessary and auditions - this Sunday - are open to anyone aged 10 years or older (as of August 31); loves to sing, dance and act, and would relish the opportunity to gain experience in a professional show.

As ever, this year’s panto, written by Brad Fitt, features a diverse ensemble cast of professional actor-musicians who perform not only the lead roles but also as the live band.

Returning this year to play Dame Sarah the Cook is Darren Machin, who played Widow Twankey in last year’s Aladdin and has also appeared on screen in shows such as Silent Witness and Downton Abbey.

Simon Egerton is also back for a fourth consecutive year as composer of the original songs and also returns as director for a second year.

Veteran of the Key Theatre pit, Lewis Hall also returns this year as Musical Director.

Tickets for this year’s panto are now on sale and already selling fast. Tickets can be booked online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com or at the Key Theatre Box Office on 01733 207239.

To apply for the auditions go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com/auditions, complete the online application form (or download and print), return it to the Key Theatre box office in person or via email at thekeypanto@gmail.com.

Successful applicants must be able to commit to rehearsals throughout November and performances between December 1 and January 8.

Auditions will last for approximately two hours at the Key Theatre on Sunday in the following timeslots:

Ages 10 - 12 – from 11 am; Ages 13+ – from 2pm.