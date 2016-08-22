Audition to become Lost Boys in Peterborough Peter Pan panto

Christmas maybe more than four months away - but children are invited to audition to take part in this year’s panto at the Cresset

The annual Cresset pantomime - which this year is Peter Pan - takes place from 10 to 30 December and production bosses are looking for some talented youngsters to perform alongside star names and a full professional cast at the Peterborough theatre.

On Sunday September 11 local young people are invited to audition for the opportunity to become a part of the show. Anyone from the age of 7 is welcome to audition.

Some singing and movement ability is preferred, along with all round acting ability, enthusiasm and a hard working attitude.

Available roles include John and Michael – Wendy’s younger brothers who take the trip to Neverland with Peter Pan, as well as Lost Boys, Pirates, Mermaids and Indians. The roles (particularly for the boys) are acting roles, and therefore require little or no dance experience.

Although good movement around the stage is important, getting the right characters is the priority.

With an exciting new director and West End choreographer this is a great opportunity to be part of a professional production, and experience the magic of Pantomime from the stage.

Audition times are as follows:

Junior Audition

11am: Lost Boys (and girls) 7 - 11: Acting ability, good movement

Intermediate Audition

12.30pm: Indians, Mermaids 12 - 15: Acting and dance ability

Senior Audition

2pm: Pirates, Mermaids 16+ Acting ability, good movement

John audition

3.30pm: John - youngest of Wendy’s brothers 7 - 11 Acting ability

Michael audition

3.30pm: Michael - older of Wendy’s brothers 11 - 15 Acting ability

For a registration form and more information visit the cresset website at www.cresset.co.uk, call into the box office or telephone 01733 265705