Talented Peterborough dancer seals place in youth ballet company

A talented young dancer from Maxey will be taking to the stage next month in a ballet production of The Stories of Beatrix Potter and Friends in Huntingdon.

Emily Comber, aged 9, a member of “Inspire Dance” in Market Deeping, successfully auditioned for the Cambridgeshire Youth Ballet Company early this year.

The company selects the most talented dancers from across the region age 8 to 18 and offers them next level training and performance opportunities.

Emily has been working hard with the company all year and is now in the final stages of rehearsals for two performances on Sunday October 29 at the Hichingbrooke PAC in Huntingdon.

Audiences of all ages are invited to come and enjoy the enchanting retelling of Potter’s iconic tales told through classical ballet. The production will bring to life familiar characters including Peter Rabbit, Mr Tod, Jemima Puddleduck and Squirrel Nutkin. The ballet has been choreographed for the company by this year’s director and Royal Ballet trained dancer Saskia Lockey.

The Stories of Beatrix Potter and Friends will be performed at 1.30pm and 6pm on Sunday October 29 at the Hinchingbrooke PAC in Huntingdon. Tickets for the production are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/bpotter or call 01480 223331.