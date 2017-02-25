Matilda masterclass helps students prepare for charity performance

Students of Tu Danse Studios Performing Arts classes were delighted to welcome Lucy Jane Adcock, a very experienced West End musical theatre performer, to their Newark Road studio recently for a Matilda The Musical Masterclass.

For two hours the students were introduced to the music and staging of this fabulous show and had great fun learning the physical side of one of the most popular songs from the show, ‘Phys-ed’ - as part of their preparations for a charity performance later this year.

Tu Danse Studios is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and students will perform a half-hour version of the show at an NSPCC fundraising event in May.

Director of Tu Danse Studios, Anita Winter said: “It was great fun and Lucy Jane was brilliant. After the Masterclass she held a Q & A with the students which they loved.

Head of Tu Danse Studios Performing Arts Donna Steele runs the Saturday classes for students age 4 to 18.

Donna, who is herself a musical theatre actress, along with musical director Gavin Cooper work with the students on all aspects of performance with weekly training in singing, acting and dance.

Auditions for places in the performing arts classes take place periodically through the year.

If you would like to know more about joining these classes or any other classes from Tu Danse Studios, please see the website on www.tudanse.co.uk or call the studios on 01733 553830.