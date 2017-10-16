GALLERY: Indian summer for Peterborough as crowds enjoy Diwali Festival

Peterborough had its own Indian summer as hot weather and delicious food served up a treat in the city centre for this year’s Diwali Festival.

The Festival of Light had a day befitting its name on Saturday as the sun shone brightly during the day’s activities, adding to the wide range of food, jewellery, music and dancing which filled Cathedral Square.

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. Zach and Rohan Vara with their Bangra drums EMN-171014-175422009

Annette Joyce, service director for city services and communications at Peterborough City Council, which supported the event, said: “This was the fifth Peterborough Diwali Festival, held on a gloriously sunny October day and the best attended yet.

“There was excellent on-stage entertainment with people of all ages and from different communities coming together to celebrate.

“Traditional food, costume and jewellery added colour, scent and sparkle to the city centre, which attracted passers-by to stop and take part in the festivities.”

Peterborough’s MPs Fiona Onasanya and Shailesh Vara both came to the city centre to enjoy the activities, with the event opened by the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox.

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. VIP's attaending EMN-171014-175434009

Mr Vara said: “We had a lovely afternoon celebrating Diwali in Cathedral Square. A big well done to the organising committee and congratulations to all those who entertained the crowd with traditional Indian songs and dances.

“The message of Diwali - the triumph of good over evil - is a powerful one and so very relevant in today’s times.”

Ratilal Joshi, chairman of the Peterborough Diwali Committee, said: “It went very well and the weather was very nice. People thoroughly enjoyed it and there were a lot of sales of Indian food and dancing, music and singing.

“There was a lady doing henna and a marquee where people tried on saris and had their photos taken.”

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. Dancers entertaining the crowds EMN-171014-175232009

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. Dancers entertaining the crowds EMN-171014-175529009

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. Dancers entertaining the crowds EMN-171014-175540009

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. Dancers entertaining the crowds EMN-171014-175551009

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. EMN-171014-175625009

Diwali Festival 2017 at the Cathedral Square. Peterborough City Council Leader Coun. John Holdich and wife Barbara Holdich in costume EMN-171014-175636009