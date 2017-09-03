Friends come together for Yvonne tribute

A photographic competition at Central Park is to be held in memory of former Mayor of Peterborough Yvonne Lowndes.

The competition is being run by the Friends of Central Park, the organisation which Yvonne herself founded.

Yvonne Lowndes

The former Conservative city councillor passed away in June aged 79.

Her son Chris said: “We’re very grateful to Friends of The Park for choosing to honour mum and the work she did in this way.

“The park and photography both played a big part in mum’s life, so what better way than to have the competition dedicated to her memory.

“She’d be so proud, and she’d love to think that others were getting out there and enjoying the park in the way she did.”

A photographic exhibition will go on display at the Buttercross café at the park, while a competition will be held for photos on aspects on the park.

Well known local photographer Chris Porsz will be judging the competition, with the final result announced at the café on Saturday, November 18.

Local historian Stephen Perry will also be launching his latest booklet entitled ‘Park Road and the Park’.

Jill Walker of Friends of Central Park said: “Yvonne was deeply committed to Central Park and was the founder of the Friends of the Park years ago.

“Even when she was ill she always wanted to hear what was going on and had ideas of what the Friends could do.

“This exhibition/competition was one of her ideas about a year ago, and to name it after her seemed the right thing to do.

“We were delighted when her family gave us permission to use her name.

“The park was originally designed for the people of Peterborough to enjoy, especially those who do not have gardens or green space of their own.

“One of the things we would like to encourage is a sense of ownership.

“We also hope young people may see it through new eyes and realise what a wonderful space it is.”

For competition details visit www.centralparkpeterborough.com or pick up an entry form from the Buttercross.