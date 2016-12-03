A cast of hundreds entertain across three terrific shows

It was definitely mayhem at the KingsGate Centre in Peterborough last Saturday with three performances by a total of 595 students ranging in age from 2 to 19 for a combined audience of over 1,800.

Due to the enormity of the event and the amount of organisation involved , Tu danse studios hold this event bi- annually and this was their third time at KingsGate.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

“ I think that first-time parents think that the show is like a school production, it’s only when they arrive and see the venue, the lighting, sound, costumes and performances that they realise the professionalism of it all,” said Anita Winter, principal of Tu Danse studios. “The children absolutely love performing. There is so much excitement backstage especially when they are in their costumes .. it’s wonderful to see.”

More details of classes at Tu Danse in Newark Road, Peterborough, can be found at www.tudanse.co.uk

All photos: Andy Gutteridge - Images and Events

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.

Tu Danse Musical Mayhem at the KingsGate Centre.