Are you ready for the Great British Raft Off?

Check out our round-up of things to do this week (August 4) including the annual raft races in The Deepings.

Deepings Raft Race

River Welland, August 6

The theme is The Great British Raft Off so anything typically British will do, and whilst you don’t have to dress up or design your rafts on this theme it does add to the spectacle! The main nominated charities this year are The Evergreen Trust and The Deepings Youth Group. There will be a huge array of varied stalls, classic cars and bikes, a funfair, music and other demonstrations, two “bus bars,” a treasure hunt, competitions including prizes for the best fancy dress, plus bake a cake and lots more.

www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk

Lunchtime recital

Peterborough Cathedral, August 7

Pianist and composer Charles Timberlake returns to the cathedral to present his unique blend of the original, the sacred and the

secular… an inspirational mix of compositions, hymns and popular ballads… in celebration of his 60th birthday. Take a trip down memory lane as Charles also plays medleys of songs from 1957 and the 1960s.

Free admission with retiring collection.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Lunchtime recital

St John’s Church, city centre, August 8

The Tuesdays Till Two series of performances continues with Elizabeth and John Arkell playing a programme of duets on the recently rebuilt organ, 100 years old this year. Starts 1pm. Admission is free (with a

suggested donation of £4 to the retiring collection). A pop-up café, provided by volunteers from The Green Backyard, runs from noon.

www.stjohnscic.wordpress.com

Archaeology Adventurers Club

Flag Fen, Aug 7-11 and Aug 14-18

For kids aged 8 – 12, it’s a great opportunity to get involved in fun activities, make new friends, and try something new. Your budding archaeologist will be able to get hands-on in the Big Dig Tent, handle artefacts, explore the Bronze Age landscape and wildlife, try new crafts and lots more.

Call Peterborough Museum on 01733 864663.

Bank Job

Escape Peterborough, Church Walk, August 4

How do you rate your puzzle solving skills? Peterborough’s newest escape room introduces a new challenge - the Bank Job.

www.escape-peterborough.co.uk

Some Like It Hot

Key Theatre, August 6

Marking 55 years since the death of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, watch one of her best loved films on the big screen.

Box office - 01733 207239

Blue Hawaii

Key Theatre, August 6

Re-live one of the King’s greatest films to commemorate 40 years since the tragic death of Elvis. Chad Gates decides to work as a tour guide and romance the lovely out-of-town visitors touring the island.

Tel 01733 207239

Feed the 1,000

Cathedral Square, August 5

From 11am-3pm local environmental charity PECT is running an event funded by the Sainsbury’s Waste Less, Save More campaign, which aims to tackle the growing issue of food waste. The aim of the picnic is to feed 1,000 people with locally sourced food, making use of ingredients that would have

otherwise gone to waste.

www.pect.org.uk

Beach Week

Springfields, Spalding August 7-11

Each day from 12 pm there will be sand pits and face painting, the characters from Paw Patrol and donkeys.

springfields shopping.co.uk

Storytelling

Serpentine Green, August 5

10am to 4pm hear Julius Zebra by Gary Northfield plus face painting.