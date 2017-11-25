Angel Fair comes to Elton Hall

The countdown is on for Peterborough’s high-end Christmas shopping event which opens at Elton Hall on Wednesday.

For the last two days in November the grounds will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland which has once again been supported by the Peterborough business community.

Among this year’s sponsors of the wicker angels which will line the path leading into the event are BGL Group, The George Hotel in Stamford and Duncan and Toplis, as well as Land Rover.

All profits from the Angel Fair will be split between three local charities: The British Heart Foundation, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall.

Caroline Raines, Associate Director - External Communications at BGL in Peterborough said: “We’re delighted to support the Angel Fair for a second year running.

“Last year was a great success and this year is set to be even better. I encourage everyone to come along and show their support for The British Heart Foundation, Royal Agricultural Benevolent

Institution (RABI) and Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice.”

Organised by Lady Victoria Leatham for the second year running, the event promises to be the place to buy everything you need for the festive period, including gifts ranging from luxury jewellery leather bags and cashmere to stocking fillers, children’s toys and decorations.

You can also buy food to feast on and treat yourself to a bottle of something special.

Lady Victoria said: “Once again we have been delighted with the support for our event from businesses in the area which recognise the hard work of each of the charities we’re raising money for.

“The event has had wonderful support nationally and we hope to see as many people there as possible.”

The event is also being supported by Business Watch Group which is providing security. Jonathan Wakerley, Managing Director said: “We are delighted, once again, to support the fantastic work of Lady Victoria Leatham and The Angel Fair 2017 at Elton Hall.”

Refreshments will be available throughout and there is even a present wrapping service, so you can put your feet up and enjoy a warming winter drink while the angels do the hard work for you.

Opening times are Wednesday, November 29, from 11am to 8pm and Thursday, November 30, from 10am to 3pm.

Admission is £5 per person and children under 12 get in free.

For more information visit www.theangelfair.co.uk