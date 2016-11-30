An evening of storytelling, food and drink at city art gallery

A court room with a difference visits Peterborough Museum and Gallery on December 1.

Arts organisation Metal, in collaboration with Loughborough University, presents ‘Think Water’ - an evening of convivial local storytelling, food and drink.

Local groups and organisations, such as the National Farmers Union, Natural England, The Great Fen Project and Angling Trust, will take it in turns to share stories and experiences of water management and plans for the future as climate change is a growing concern.

There will be the opportunity to ask questions and share your own experiences with your community, while also learning about how Peterborough and the Fenlands can help each other in the future.

The evening of entertainment will take the form of a mock court room, where members of the community will share stories about water usage, the flood/drought nexus and the future of the Fens. Holding the speakers to account will be an advisory jury made up of young people. As part of the event, all the audience will be invited to share a meal made with locally sourced produce.

One of the lead organisers of the event, Dr Lyndsey Bakewell of Loughborough University says: “The idea originates from Sardinia where mock court rooms are used to resolve local community disputes. We wanted to test this out as a fun and interactive way of creating greater awareness of the impact of water management in the Fens.

“The result makes for a lively and fun-filled evening of community, music, stories and laughter.”

Metal’s Senior Project Manager, Sarah Haythornthwaite, added: “Over the last 3 months we have been running a number of events linked to the Lucy + Jorge Orta: Food exhibition at City Gallery. One of the key areas Lucy + Jorge explore in their work is around water management and conservation. It made perfect sense for Loughborough University to run this event in conjunction with the exhibition. What a better way to bring the Lucy + Jorge Orta: Food exhibition to a close.”

To book your free place at this event visit www.metalculture.com or call 01733 893 077.