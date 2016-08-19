All Manor of fun to be had at Thomas Land

He has entertained generations of youngsters, so it was only a matter of time before Thomas the Tank Engine got his own theme park.
Actually, it is an add-on to the established Drayton Manor Park, and opened last year with lots of Thomas-themed rides and attractions.
The lure of the loveable steam train and his friends certainly captivated our girls- nearly two and nearly four - and he was the topic of conversation for the 100-minute drive to Tamworth, just off the M42.
I didn’t appreciate our passes gave us full access to all the park (not just Thomnas Land) which was a bonus as Jasmine, the older sister, had her head turned by some of the scary-looking roller rides elsewhere - and was quickly assuring us she was tall enough to go on them.
So it was two tours in one, as mum Donna and the daredevil explored Drayton Manor, while I accompanied a less adventurous Sasha in Thomas Land.
There was certainly plenty going on, with the musical greeting by the Fat Controller catching her attention. And the rides - quite sedate- were ideal for her age group.
We managed several circuits, attempting to dodge the bigger queues, but still enjoyed a crazy ride on Bertie Bus, got behind the wheel in the Sodor Classic Cars, took to the air in Harold’s helicopters and took a trip with Thomas down to farmer McColl’s Farm.
We also enjoyed a picnic lunch in more quieter surroundings - the Drayton Manor Zoo, packed with cute creatures the little ones just love - everything from meerkats to monkeys .
Meanwhile big sister was riding high on the big wheel, having the living daylights frightened out of her in the excellent Haunted House and fulfilling her Ultimate Mission- riding the Ben 10 rollercoaster.
The highlight for me, the Yogi Bear 4D Adventure, great fun even if we did get a soaking.