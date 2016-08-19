All Manor of fun to be had at Thomas Land

He has entertained generations of youngsters, so it was only a matter of time before Thomas the Tank Engine got his own theme park.

Actually, it is an add-on to the established Drayton Manor Park, and opened last year with lots of Thomas-themed rides and attractions.

Brad Barnes and family spent the day at Drayton Manor and Thomas Land

The lure of the loveable steam train and his friends certainly captivated our girls- nearly two and nearly four - and he was the topic of conversation for the 100-minute drive to Tamworth, just off the M42.

I didn’t appreciate our passes gave us full access to all the park (not just Thomnas Land) which was a bonus as Jasmine, the older sister, had her head turned by some of the scary-looking roller rides elsewhere - and was quickly assuring us she was tall enough to go on them.

So it was two tours in one, as mum Donna and the daredevil explored Drayton Manor, while I accompanied a less adventurous Sasha in Thomas Land.

There was certainly plenty going on, with the musical greeting by the Fat Controller catching her attention. And the rides - quite sedate- were ideal for her age group.

Brad Barnes and family spent the day at Drayton Manor and Thomas Land

We managed several circuits, attempting to dodge the bigger queues, but still enjoyed a crazy ride on Bertie Bus, got behind the wheel in the Sodor Classic Cars, took to the air in Harold’s helicopters and took a trip with Thomas down to farmer McColl’s Farm.

We also enjoyed a picnic lunch in more quieter surroundings - the Drayton Manor Zoo, packed with cute creatures the little ones just love - everything from meerkats to monkeys .

Meanwhile big sister was riding high on the big wheel, having the living daylights frightened out of her in the excellent Haunted House and fulfilling her Ultimate Mission- riding the Ben 10 rollercoaster.

The highlight for me, the Yogi Bear 4D Adventure, great fun even if we did get a soaking.