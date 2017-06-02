All aboard for a great weekend at Nene Valley Railway

Nene Valley Railway’s 40th anniversary celebration weekend tops our round up of things to do this weekend and next week.

Nene Valley Railway, June 3 and 4

Francis Reynolds

The main 40th annivesary celebration weekend features trips on the visiting Royal Scot locomotive. Thomas will also be part of the celebrations as he pulls his special Norwegian Coach through the tunnel to Yarwell and back. There are classic buses, van rides and trade stands.

www.nvr.org.uk

I Love The 90s

The Met Lounge, Friday

Steve Holbrook

Enjoy the good, the bad and the best of everything musical from the decade that defined a generation. Expect to hear the unexpected .... All Saints next to The Beastie Boys or Michael Jackson next to The Foo Fighters, Daft Punk next to Take That, Oasis next to Eminem... the list goes on. Open 11pm through to 3am. Strictly 18+ for entry.

Exhibition - Silent Voices by Francis Reynolds

Norman Cross Gallery, June 3 to July 29

The gallery welcomes back this exceptional individual artist and his work for this, his second one man show at the gallery. The aim of this exhibition is to bring together a new body of work of which a majority have never been publicly shown.

normancrossgallery.com

Charity ball

Indoor Bowls Club, June 3

Tickets are still available for the Annual Summer Ball in aid of the Phoenix School for pupils with special needs. There will be a two course meal and dancing to Pentagon .

Tickets are £6 from Carol 01733 770487/ 07512 011426, Jenny 01733 688324 /07551927985 also the Bowls Club 01733 566709.

Classic Weekend

Ferry Meadows, June 2-4

Classic cars, live music, food, drink and family entertainment is taking over the country park this weekend.

The cars on show over the course of the weekend will include classic Triumph, Ford, Lotus, Pontiac Firebird, Riley and Chrysler models.

There will be tasty food served from traders include Gourmazin, Riva Pizza and Passion du Fromage, as well as vendors selling ice cream and sweet treats.

A selection of craft beers, cider, wine and other drinks will be available from the on-site bar, with hot drinks on sale from Smartee Coffe

Open Gardens

Grimsthorpe Castle, June 7

A wonderful opportunity to see the gardens at Grimsthorpe, which will be open for the National Garden Scheme from 11am-6pm.There have been gardens at Grimsthorpe since Tudor times which have evolved over the centuries and now offer 15 acres of formal and woodland gardens in a magnificent setting.

www.grimsthorpe.co.uk

Annie

Stamford Corn Exchange, until Saturday

There is still time to see Stamford Amateur Musical Society’s production of Annie. Expect to be entertained by some memorable songs.

TEL 01780 766455

Steve Holbrook

Marriot Hotel, June 7

Expect a rollercoaster ride of emotions as Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums comes to town.

steveholbrook.co.uk/

Queen Of Katawe

Oundle Cinema, Stahl Theatre, June 7

The colourful and true story of 10-year-old Phiona Mutesi, a girl selling corn on the streets of rural Uganda. Her world of constant struggle changes rapidly when she meets Robert Katende, a soccer player turned missionary.

www.oundlecinema.org.uk