Airways heading for The Met

The city’s leading live music venue has announced its line-up of gigs for this month.

The Met Lounge in Bridge Street will be showcasing the cream of Peterborough’s new and emerging bands headlining shows at the city centre venue.

City synthwave duo LeBrock headlined last week, supported by Peterborough’s Stringfinger and from Cambridge MC iPod

Next up, on February 11, the club plays host to Airways – again a band that may have escaped the attention of a lot of city music fans who are happy to travel to other big venues to see the most established ‘indie’ bands whilst not realising things are happening in their own city.

Airways were signed to a major agency last year, and in August graced both the Reading and Leeds Festival stage.

In the autumn they supported Sunset Sons on a UK tour, and in December they played historic venues such as Brixton Academy in front of 4,500 people when they supported Nothing But Thieves at a series of sell-out gigs.

On this bill are King’s Lynn band The Extons, whose debut single ‘I Won’t Leave Lonely’ has received Radio 1 and Radio 6 airplay.

Also on the bill will be Peterborough based singer-songwriter Dan Poole – described by The Met’s Steve Jason as a “Peterborough Jake Bugg, extremely talented and with a bit of luck could break through.”

On February 18, established Peterborough band The Endeavour play their first hometown show for nearly nine months.

The band supported Young Guns at the Fort Fest Festival in Bedford last year and again, for fans of bands such as Mallory Knox, Deaf Havana and Don Broco – of whom there are plenty in the city- then they’re a band worth checking out.

Playing as guests will be Peterborough band Photo Finish – again, maybe not that well known in the city but they’re packing venues in major cities such as London and Manchester.

For the Diary: 19th Feb - Return to Rome; 25th Feb - The Talk, 1st March - The Sherlocks