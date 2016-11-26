Aha, it’s a show to be treasured me hearties

A professional production of Treasure Island, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, tours the city starting this weekend.

Suitable for all ages 6-plus it is the creation of Peterborough-based theatre company Lamphouse Theatre and opens at Sacrewell Farm on Saturday (26th).

The adventure of Jim Hawkins and a gang of dangerous pirates is brought to life in this playful interpretation of the famous story. The audience will surround the action as they are transported to the Treasure Island by a small company of actors portraying many characters and playing live music.

Young Jim’s life changes forever when he discovers a treasure map and sets out to hunt for gold! He outwits bloodthirsty pirates and learns that the treasure is not the shiny loot he was expecting, but something much more precious.

Oh, and there will be girl pirates amid these shores too!

Created by Lamphouse Theatre, a vibrant fringe theatre company from Peterborough, it is directed by Tom Fox (National Theatre, Traverse Theatre Edinburgh and Eastern Angles) and created with the company.

You can see it on Saturday at 1pm and 6pm at Sacrewell Farm Centre; Sunday 27th at 2pm at Northborough Village Hall; Thursday, December 1 at 7pm; Friday, December 2 at 6pm at Drill Hall, Ramsey; Saturday, December 3 at 1pm and 6pm at The Undercroft, Hampton; Sunday, December 4 at 2pm at Kings Cliffe Memorial Hall; Thursday, December 8 at 7pm at Holme Village Hall; Friday, December 9 at 7pm at Crowland Abbey; Saturday, December 10 at 3pm at Rosmini Centre, Wisbech; Saturday, December 10 at 7.30pm at Paston Farm Centre. Book tickets at www.lamphousetheatre.co.uk/treasure-island