Acclaimed singer songwriter comes to The Met

There is something a little different to the usual acts lined up at city centre music venue The Met Lounge this week.

Grammy winning singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist David Ford bring his two man show to Peterborough for the first time on Thursday, September 14.

With four critically-acclaimed studio albums and a live show defined by the British music press as “unmissable,” Ford is essential listening for anyone who gives a damn about music.

His songs combine Americana, English melodicism and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll, tied together with finely-crafted lyrics.

His emotive stories of social commentary, politics and love in a world going to hell are powerful, engaging and hark back to an era of classic songwriting.

Think Tom Waits, Neil Young and Randy Newman.

From raw-throated passion to delicate piano balladry, Ford’s music is intelligent, witty and authoritative.

Hailing from the South Coast of England, Ford has been lauded by press and public alike throughout his decade-long solo career.

His debut album, I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I’ve Caused, was included in both The Times and Word Magazine’s top ten albums of the year and his last album, Charge, was described by press as his “best album to date.”

His new album Animal Spirits is awaiting release and may or may not be available on the night.

His previous albums have achieved number one slots on iTunes and in February 2014, he won the “Les Victoires de la Musique” (French Grammy) for Song of the Year for the French version of his song I’m Alright Now, as recorded by Johnny Hallyday.

Tickets cost £10.00