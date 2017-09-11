A whole new world of pantomime flying in to Peterborough

A third professional pantomime has joined the battle for a Christmas audience in Peterborough - with Aladdin coming to the recently reopened Broadway.

The show will run from December 15-31 and will be produced by KD Theatre Productions Ltd, a local experienced pantomime production company which has pantomimes all over the UK as well as touring shows throughout the year.

It will be up against The Key Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty (December 7 to January 7) and The Cresset’s Snow White (December 9-30).

Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott, producers for KD Theatre Productions said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at The Broadway to produce this fantastic pantomime for all the family. Audiences can expect high production values, a cast of seasoned professionals, a live band and a show packed with laughs for all the family.”

As for the competition, Daniel added: “ The Broadway are keen to stage a Christmas pantomime this year, and we, KD Theatre Productions LTD are delighted to be involved, having produced successful pantomimes in Ely, Cambridge and Northwich over the past five years.

“I think there is definitely room for three pantomimes. Many places have more than one- we can all bring something different to the table!”

And just like the Key and Cresset teams., KD will be holding open auditions for local youngsters aged between 6 and 14 to take part in the production as part of the junior chorus, performing alongside the professionals.

The auditions will take place on Sunday, September 24, from 3.30pm - 5.30pm at The Broadway Theatre. For more information or an application pack, please email auditions@kdtheatre.co.uk or call 01353 725 026.

Tickets fpr Aladdin are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway or by calling the Box Office on 01733 306071.