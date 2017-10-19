A week of food and drink in Rutland - what’s not to like?

You can join the celebration of food and drink from the nearby county of Rutland from Saturday when Rutland Food and Drink Week gets under way.

Organised by Discover Rutland to celebrate food and drink providers from across the county, visitors will be able to enjoy a wide range of culinary attractions, including tasting events, beer festivals, special offers and live music at local venues and much more.

Rutland Food and Drink Week

As part of the celebrations, there will also be a chance to meet local chefs, bakers, brewers and farmers to find out more about their produce.

Award-winning local pub The Olive Branch at Clipsham is also offering a special dining experience courtesy of some of the county’s most prominent chefs.

Rutland Food and Drink Week will culminate on October 29 with a day-long food and drink spectacular organised by Oakham Town Partnership, spilling out from Oakham Castle into the Market Place and down to Victoria Hall on Oakham High Street.

Events taking place as part of the first ever Rutland Food and Drink Week include:

Uppingham Beer Festival – Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd October.

Meet the Roaster at Two Chimps Coffee – Monday 23rd October.

Meet the Baker at Hambleton Bakery – Monday 23rd to Friday 27th October.

Meet the Brewer at The Grainstore, Oakham – Tuesday 24th October.

Talk and Taste: Meet the Brewer – Wednesday 25th October.

Rutland’s Best Chefs in One Kitchen – Thursday 26th October.

Govannen – Celtic Music – Friday 27th October.

Meet the Farmer, Butcher and Sausage Maker – Saturday 28th October.

Further details about the events can be found on the Discover Rutland website: www.discover-rutland.co.uk