A vintage feel at Ferry Meadows Classic Weekend

Ferry Meadows Country Park will have a vintage feel for visitors this weekend.

The Classic Weekend, which gets under way tomorrow, will include a display of classic cars alongside live music, food, drink and family entertainment.

The cars on show over the course of the weekend (Friday to Sunday) will include classic Triumph, Ford, Lotus, Pontiac Firebird, Riley and Chrysler models.

Owners of classic vehicles are still able to join in the fun and can apply to take part by getting in touch with organisers Market Square Group.

If you feel peckish, there will be tasty food served from traders include Gourmazin, Riva Pizza and Passion du Fromage, as well as vendors selling ice cream and sweet treats.

A selection of craft beers, cider, wine and other drinks will be available from the on-site bar, with hot drinks on sale from Smartee Coffee.

Market Square Group Director Paul Kennedy said: “There will be a feast of entertainment for aficionados of classic cars and families alike.

“There will be a live stage to put you in the mood with music from the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

“There’s a traditional fairground of fun with rides and slides, plus a range of activities to keep both the young and old out of trouble.”

He added: “Whether you know your E-Type from your Bakerlite or if you like some swing in your jazz or roll in your rock, the classic weekend offers more than just a nostalgic look back at the 20th century.

“A most convivial weekend for all awaits at Ferry Meadows.”

Entry to visitors is free, although Nene Park Trust applies car parking charges at Ferry Meadows.

Visitors will also be able to bring their own food and drink with them.