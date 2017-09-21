A tribute to rock legends Iron Maiden at The Met

No prizes for guessing where all the self respecting heavy metal/classic rock fans in the area will be heading to tomorrow (Friday) as the UK’s number one tribute to rock legends Iron Maiden - aka Hi On Maiden - return to The Met Lounge

Hi-on Maiden are the world’s longest running and only Iron Maiden tribute band officially endorsed by Iron Maiden themselves.

Support comes from Synthetic, who formed in 2014. The band’s debut album ‘Here Lies The Truth’ was self-released in March 2016 and features two of the most well-established figures in the heavy metal scene, Ettore Rigotti of Disarmonia Mundi is behind the mixing and mastering of the album as well as in the co-production of vocals. Dirk Verbeuren, who at the time was a permanent member of the mighty Soilwork and currently the drummer of metal icons Megadeth, features on the song ‘Hollow’.

Tickets for the show are £9 from www.skiddle.com/e/13005851. Doors open at 7.45pm and the show is open to 14+ but all under-16s to be accompanied by 18+/adult.