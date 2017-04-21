A tribute to Prince, return of Urban Classics and Vinyl Night

Our weekly round-up of what’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars in the coming week.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Caustic Lights. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Halestones 7.45pm (ticket holders only).

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Bootleg Boss - A tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be making their Stamford debut .

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap: Prince Nite – one year on…! Free before 9pm, £5 thereafter. Over 18s only (tap room).

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night, bring your much loved vinyl for Warren to spin, all genres – free entry 8pm – late.

The Solstice: Urban Classics - with Supa-T, T-Rex, DJ B.D.S and Mr Lion from 10.00pm until 3.00am in the SolGarden, it’s FREE Entry until Midnight and more after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Agi Jarocka (pictured).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Forty Fiver. 9pm.

The Granary, Long Sutton: Circa.73. 9.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Nite Owls, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits form the 70s-present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen, 9pm – late – free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Charters, Town Bridge: What the Funk! 9:30pm – free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: JazzaNova will be playing quality, laid-back, smooth unobtrusive jazz, soft blue and ballads from 3pm to 6pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday Sessions presents The Bar Stewards, sons of Val Doonican. 3pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Thrillbillies, 8.00pm (Country & Western) .

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Salmon Dave - The city’s one and only Beat Duo – playing from 7pm to 10pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.