A traditional celebration in the woods

The Friends of Bourne Wood are are joining up with Bourne Borderers for a Wassail at the Community Orchard off Beech Avenue, Bourne at 4.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

The groups are keen for people to join them on the day to celebrate this traditional event where the trees are woken, and thanks are said for this year’s harvest.

Bourne Borderers will be dancing and performing their mummers play and there will be refreshments available throughout.

Anyone interested in going along is encouraged to bring torches and lanterns to light their way into the orchard and pots and pans to make lots of noise to awaken the trees. And remember to wrap up warmly.

More information on www.friendsofbournewoods.org.uk.