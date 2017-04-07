A night of Britpop in the Sol Garden with Noasis

The Solstice will be putting on an amazing night of Britpop nostalgia tonight (friday) with the most amazing tribute band to Oasis – Noasis.

The band will be performing live in the SolGarden from 9pm followed by an Indie DJ to continue the vibe into the early hours.

It’s free entry until 11pm and from £3 after.

There is a big night of Metal show in Peterborough on Easter Monday, with two bands from Norway coming over as part of a UK tour.

The Met & Friends welcome AgentBolt’s BIG RED JUICY TOUR UK 2017!

Norwegian death metal band Blood Red Throne have been around since 1998 and they will be supported by countrymen Sublime Eyes, and from the UK Wretched Soul plus local band Morti Viventi and Northampton-based Krysthia.

Doors open from 6pm. Curfew 11pm. Entry 14+ but all under 16s to be accomp by 18+/adult. Tickets: £10 in advance / £12.50 on the door.

On April 21, the most sought after Kings of Leon tribute bring their brand new 2017 show to The Met Lounge.

Since 2009, Kings Ov Leon have sold out venues across the U.K. and Europe, with their breathtaking show... They’ve headlined the world’s biggest tribute festivals and are the only KOL tribute band to have been publicly endorsed by Kings of Leon!

Expect classic tracks from 2003’s breakthrough debut album ‘Youth and Young Manhood’ to the critically acclaimed number 1 album ‘WALLS’ all with swagger and unbelievable accuracy!

Fans of highly regarded harp guitarist Tommy Loose are in for a treat this week with two opportunities to see the talented musician previewing his album “(I’m Gonna) Tell God Everything” which is released later this month.

Catch him in Spalding tonight at the Annexe, and on Wednesday at The Met Lounge.