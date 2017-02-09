A new wave of homegrown modern country at The Met

There is something a little different to the usual rock offering at The Met lounge on Sunday.

Hotly tipped folk/Americana band Ashton Lane are husband and wife duo, Esther and Tim O’Connor and they are part of a new wave of homegrown modern country music originating in the UK.

2016 saw them perform at the famous Country 2 Country festival in London, plus receive nominations in two categories at the BCMA (British Country Music Awards) for Best Duo and Best Song.

Their most recent album “Nashville Heart” received 5 star reviews in the UK press and radio support across the UK and Europe.

October and November also saw them embark on a European tour.

Support on the night comes from new Peterborough county rock outfit Americana.

Doors open at 7.45pm and advance tickets cost £8 from www.seetickets.com. Looking further ahead - and further afield - Raunds Festival returns for the 16th time from April 27 to 30. The festival has seen everything from Jackie Oates’ soaring voice to the driving energy of the Blockheads. The Teacups brought traditional folk harmonies and Nancy Kerr contemporary song writing.

This year brings another mix for music lovers. The programme includes the striking voices of the Askew Sisters, winners of the Spiral Earth Award for Best Traditional Album in 2015 and a Saturday Night Special with the Swing Commanders, who perform an exciting mix of boogie-woogie, western swing and 50s jump jazz. The

festival will close on the Sunday evening with folk veterans Jez Lowe & Steve Tilston.

For tickets go www.raundsfestival.com or call 07756 015615.