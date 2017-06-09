A must for Thomas fans

Thomas Weekend down at Nene Valley Railway (June 10 and 11) is the pick of our family events this week.

Thomas Weekend

Nene Valley Railway, June 10 and 11

Thomas fans can travel to see him from any Nene Valley railway station. Just jump on board the big steam train hauled by one of his friends, buy a one day ticket and that will include everything, including your travel up and down the whole of the line, entertainment and the all-important ride behind the star of the show, Thomas!

If you travel directly to Thomas’ Wansford home, the ticket price will include a ride on one of his bigger friends all the way along the line to Peterborough and back. (Thomas only operates between Wansford and Yarwell).

www.nvr.org.uk

Dragon Boat Festival

June 10

Dozens of teams will be racing along the Peterborough Rowing Lake at Thorpe Meadows and raising money for Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Celts Day

Ferry Meadows, June 10

Go back in time to the Celtics, and experience methods and tools used in fire lighting, clothes dyeing and cordage making.

Times: 10.30am-12.00noon and 1.30pm-3.00pm, meet at Lakeside Carpark. Cost is £3

Booking is essential.

Visit www.neneparktrust.org.uk to book a place or telephone 01733 234193 for more information

Hauptwerk and the cathedral organ

Peterborough Cathedral, June 10

A talk and demonstration by former Peterborough Cathedral chorister Ben Trenchard, will introduce Hauptwerk, the leading virtual pipe organ software. The re-pitch of the cathedral organ included a recording of every single note at its original pitch. Ben will show how it is possible, using this recording.

CAr boot sale

Thorpe Hall Hospice, June 11

The fund-raising event will be open to the public from 1-4pm and to carbooters from 12-4pm. Cost is £5 for a car, £10 for van/trailer. No booking necessary. Entry is 50p for visitors.