A fun-packed musical horror-fest from Key Youth Theatre

The cast and crew have been applying the finishing touches to this year’s Key Youth Theatre summer musical – Little Shop of Horrors.

“Rehearsals are looking and sounding absolutely amazing, especially now Audrey II has arrived,” said director Paul Crosby, ahead of the opening night at the Key Theatre on Wednesday (24th)

“The plants are fantastic and we are delighted with them.”

There is a lot to live up to after the successes of Les Miserables in 2013 , West Side Story in 2014 and Into the Woods in 2015.

“The company, all 38 of them are working extremely hard to ensure that we match, no, beat the high quality of our previous productions, he added.

“The company are all aged between 14 and 19, not that you would know that with the standard of work taking place!”

The delectable sci-fi horror musical, with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (composers of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin) runs for four days and promises to be a fun-packed ‘horror fest’ with recognisable and brilliantly written tunes, guaranteed fun for all the family!

A down-and out Skid Row floral assistant, Seymour played by Jamie Glasby (Wolf, Into the Woods) becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood naming the plant after the love of his life Audrey ( Colleen McQuillen,Little Red, Into the Woods).

Following the story of Seymour and Audrey at Mr Mushnik’s (Joshua Baker, RADA, 2016) flower shop, a visit from a certain Orin Scrivello (Samuel Makepeace-Beach, Marius in Les Miserables) shows life is not hunky-dory down on Skid Row.

Soon Audrey II (Calvin Weston) grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers him a fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite, finally revealing itself to be an alien creature poised for global domination.

With a cast drawn entirely from the young people of Peterborough and its surrounding areas, this production returns with KYT’s usual creative team including Paul Crosby (Director), Lisa Collings (Choreographer), Milo Roberts (Assistant Director), Steve Hession (Musical Director) and Lizzie Watts (Vocal Coach).

Tickets for the show (August 24-27) from the box office on 01733 207239 or online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com/keytheatre