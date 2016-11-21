A fun, family show ... with pirates

Cbeebies lovers are bound to recognise Callum Donnelly and Robin Hatcher who star in SANTA AND THE PIRATES (That don’t want Christmas!) at Stamford’s Corn Exchange Theatre on December 4.

Father Christmas is having trouble this year - somebody has stolen his naughty list! When the pirates of the good ship ‘Christmas Cheer’ offer to help him find it, he must decide, with the help of the children, who has been good and who has been naughty.

But can you ever really trust a pirate?

With pieces of eight at stake, a lost Rudolph - and Santa all at sea - will Christmas be able to go ahead at all this year? To find out you will have to go along for an action packed story that is suitable for all ages to see.

Tickets from the box office on 01780 766455.