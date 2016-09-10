A feast for the senses at Sacrewell Harvest Festival

Celebrate the harvest at Sacrewell this September with music, local produce, crafts and games that will inspire and entertain the whole family.

On September 17 and 18th, Sacrewell will be buzzing with the sights and sounds of the Harvest Festival, from bees to beer and everything in between.

A feast for the senses, you can get hands on in the craft tent, taste the produce on sale in the pop-up shop, listen to a selection of musicians in the music marquee and hear the grind of the multi-award winning 18 th century watermill as it grinds wheat into flour.

There will also be bread-making workshops in the old bakery, a fire-pit where you can toast marshmallows, farm machinery and agricultural educational activities to try.