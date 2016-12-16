A drive-in movie experience at Serpentine Green

Dirty Dancing launches a week of Moonlight Drive-in Cinema at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green from Saturday.

The drive-in movie cinema provides a quality cinema experience that people can enjoy from the comfort of their own cars. The film’s sound is transmitted directly into the vehicle’s in-car audio system.

Moonlight Drive-in Cinema was founded by entrepreneur Benjamin Stonehouse who said: “We are delighted to be working with Serpentine Green and introducing the fantastic experience that is Moonlight Drive-in Cinema to people in the Peterborough area. We’ve got a great range of classic and Christmas films – for children and adults – as we count down to Christmas.”

You can see Dirty Dancing at 6.30, with Grease following at 9.30pm.

December 18: Elf (6.30pm), Love Actually (9.30pm); December 19: Lion King (6.30pm), Top Gun (9.30pm).

December 20: The Grinch (6.30pm), It’s A Wonderful Life (9.30pm); December 21: Home Alone (6.30pm), Elf (9.30pm);

December22: Muppet Christmas Carol (6.30pm), The Nightmare Before Christmas (9.30pm); December 23: Polar Express (6.30pm), Home Alone (6.30pm).

Tickets are £25 per car from www.moonlightcinema.com/peterborough