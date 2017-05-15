A day to remember for the ladies

Peterborough Playgoers are back at the Key Theatre this week with their latest production: Ladies’ Day.

Directed by one-time Key Theatre favourite Michael Cross, Ladies’ Day follows the story of four fish-factory ladies, who decide to ditch their hairnets for their best party dresses, to experience the high life at the Royal Ascot horse races.

Ladies’ Day is Amanda Whittington’s highly successful comedy, created with a wonderful mix of humour and heart, weaving together the lives of four different women, enjoying their own Ladies Day full of surprises.

Peterborough Playgoers were founded in the city in 1935.

Previous productions include Black Widow, The Nightingales , Good Things and The Ghost Train. They specialise in precise, authentic, well acted and directed popular and quality plays.

In the director’s chair this time will be a familiar face for many Key Theatre goers down the years - Michael Cross.

Michael cut his ties with the theatre - where he was artistic director - five years ago.

But, for many years he was the face of the popular Key Theatre pantos, always in the role of the dame.

Writer Amanda Whittington has a past of successful theatre plays, including a stage adaptation of “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”

In 2001, she won the Dennis Potter Screenwriting Award for “Bollywood Jane”, a work which she later adapted for stage.

You can catch Ladies’ Day at The Key Theatre, on The Embankment in Peterborough, from Wednesday, May 17 to Saturday, May 20, at 7.45pm. There will also be a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are priced at £12.50.

To purchase tickets call the box office on 01733 207239 or go to vivacity-peterborough.co.uk.