A chance to put latest toys to the test

There is a chance for little ones to see, test and review the latest toys, gizmos and gadgets to hit the stores this Christmas at a special event in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre on Tuesday (9.30am-4pm).

Sent by secret courier from the elf toy workshop, over 30 toys for girls and boys will be revealed, but it’s the children that will decide which ones make it onto Peterborough’s top ten Christmas list for 2016.

The little ones, with the help of an adult, will mark each toy they played out of 5 and hand this back to Santa’s helpers. The scores will be tallied up, sent to the North Pole and revealed by Father Christmas himself.

Last year’s winner was John Lewis’ remote controlled Yoda, which was a huge hit with children especially with the recent launch of the new Star Wars film.

But who or what will it be this year?

Children can also dress up as ‘Santa’s Scientists’ to give their feedback on ‘Elf-vision’ and tell the Big Man which toy was the best and which they would like to see on their Christmas list this year.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director of Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “Who better to tell us what the best toy for 2016 is than the children themselves, they can be the harshest of critics as most parents know, but it’s a chance for them to be as honest as they like?

John Lewis, Argos, Menkind, M&S, Tiger, Game and HMV have all signed up to this year’s event so far. New for this year, adults will also have the chance to get into the Christmas spirit. Next to the toy testing area will be a selection of food stores including M&S, to sample their new ranges of Christmas goodies and delights.