A chance for kids to test this year’s must-have toys

Children can become Santa’s ‘testers’ as John Lewis, Menkind, Game, Argos, Tiger and other retailers bring out their new gadgets and gizmos for 2017 at Queensgate Shopping Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Located in a giant snow dome in North Square, the free event gives little ones the chance to try, test, play and score each toy, which will ultimately decide which ones make the top 10 for 2017.

From 11am, enter the Elves’ magical dome, put on the scientist’s cloak and goggles and let Queensgate bring Christmas to life.

Tinkerbell, Moana and Cinderella will be joining in the festive fun, bringing sparkle and treats for all to enjoy.