A Beauty (and a beast) in Spalding, and seven dwarfs in Stamford

Emma Wilson returned to the South Holland Centre as the beautiful Belle in Beauty and the Beast which opened at the weekend.

Also back at the Spalding venue is Danielle Pedel as Fairy Flambe.

Beauty and the Beast is on at South Holland Centre, Spalding.

The hilarious Luke Glover brings his unique comedy to the stage playing Muddles, accompanied by Vince Williams as the dame, Dolly Doughnut.

Completing the professional cast is Ben Gordon as Prince Lucien, Natasha Brooke as the evil Grimalkin and veteran Pete Dineen as the mad cap Maurice, who alongside professional dancers and local youngsters will enthral audiences in this magical festive spectacle until December 31.

Tickets from the Box Office on 01775 764777 or at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Meanwhile, Stamford Pantomime Players will present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day at Stamford’s Corn Exchange Theatre.

Following on from their hugely successful pantomime Cinderella in 2015 and the brilliant performance of Mother Goose in 2014, the local society, bring to life the story of the beautiful and kindhearted Princess Snow White.

She celebrates her 18th birthday with a party, but the Queen changes the plans and makes it a party for the arrival of the Prince in hope this will win his heart, instead he falls for Snow White.

The Queen is outraged by this and tells the Huntsman to take Snow White deep into the forest and kill her, once there he is unable to do so and tells Snow White to run away. It is then she takes refuge in the forest in the house of Seven Dwarfs.

You can see it on December 27, 28 and 29 at 2pm, December 30 at 2pm and 7pm, December 31 at 2pm and January 1 at 2pm.

Tickets cost £9.50, (concs £9) and under-16s £8 from the box office on 01780 766455.

The Key Theatre panto Dick Whittington, which opened on December 1, runs until January 8. Tickets from the box office on 01733 207239 or at www.vivacity-peterborough.com