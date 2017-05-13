400 bikers gear up to meet in the city centre

Motorcycle enthusiasts are in for a treat as a convoy of over 400 bikers gear up to gather in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square on Saturday, June 10.

In what has become a popular annual event the bikers will head from Leicester to Peterborough to congregate in the city centre at around noon.

They will be joined by motorcycle dealerships, while the police’s Motorcycle Road Safety Unit and the blood transportation service SERV will be on hand with tips and advice on safe biking.

The bikers will raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, Women V Cancer, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

People can contribute by buying charity wristbands, through collection buckets, or by donating at organiser Jas Sodhi’s JustGiving page on Facebook - Motorcycle Charity Ride Leicester to Peterborough.

Jas said: “This is a great day out for a great cause, one of which is very close to my heart having a father with dementia. We hope as many bikers will join us as possible and we always look forward to the welcome we get from Peterborough when arrive in the city.”