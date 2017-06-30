30 celebrities at charity football match on Saturday

PBOvsCancer, which takes place tomorrow at Yaxley FC, is a celebrity football match and gala evening event held annually in Peterborough.

See local fundraisers play against stars of sport, stage and screen - more than 30 celebrities confirmed - whilst raising cash for CLIC Sargent; a fantastic charity which fights tirelessly for children and young people with cancer. Gates open 12 noon for a 1pm kick-off, £5 entry for 16+.

It will be followed by a gala event from 7pm at The Holiday Inn, Peterborough. Tickets £50 for three course meal and entertainment from Codie West, Emel Michael and Chris Hughes.

www.facebook.com/pbovscancer