24 performances and more popping up across Peterborough

Jumped Up Theatre’s second season of Platform8 will stage 24 performances, an exhibition, workshops and talks, popping up in venues around the city, from Bretton to Paston to Hampton, from The Brewery Tap to Peterborough Museum.

“Two of the shows, Bucket List by Theatre Ad Infinitum and Neverland by Tom Penn, are coming direct from Hull, City of Culture,” explains Jumped Up’s producer, Kate Hall, “So Platform8 really is bringing top quality events to the city.”

Until You Hear That Bell

Performances kick off with a unique experience at Peterborough Museum with Reassembled, Slightly Askew by Shannon Yee, from March 10 to 12, where six audience members at a time follow a very personal story of illness and recovery by listening to a performance from the comfort of a hospital bed. Some shows have already sold out, so early booking is recommended.

By contrast, Sean Mahoney is bringing his highly praised one-person show about boxing, Until You Hear That Bell, to The Brewery Tap and, quite aptly CAMPOL Boxing Gym in Paston, from March 10-12.

The following week’s shows have even more variation, with The Pyramid in Bretton, from

March 16-18, being transformed with a beautiful white tent, equipped with pillows and duvets for 10 parents and children aged 2-3 to snuggle down to experience lights, projection, music and story-telling from Neverland.

Neverland

And to top off the festival Jumped Up is taking over Eastern Angles’ new Undercroft theatre space in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton to create a party atmosphere with a bar, food and live music alongside the award-winning Theatre Ad Infinitum’s Bucket List, set in Mexico, where a young girl plots revenge.

Details of show dates, show times and ticket prices are available from www.jumpeduptheatre.com