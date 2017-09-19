10cc founder in Peterborough.... with a good song played accoustically

Through a remarkable career that started in his teens when he wrote hits for some of the country’s best known bands of the day, 10cc founding member Graham Gouldman still maintains that “a good song can always be performed acoustically”.

He’ll be doing just that when he brings his Heart Full of Songs to The Key Theatre in Peterborough on September 21.

The concert will feature 10cc classics such as I’m Not In Love, Dreadlock Holiday and The Things We Do For Love, Bus Stop – a hit for The Hollies, For Your Love (The Yardbirds) and Bridge To Your Heart (Wax), along with some new material.

Graham formed what became Heart Full of Songs six years ago, purely for the pleasure of playing his songs in their simplest form: acoustically. Then backed by his fellow 10cc band members, Graham began opening 10cc shows by performing a selection of the hits he’d written for other artistes.

The format became so popular that it adopted the name Heart Full Of Songs, undertaking its first stand-alone concert tour in April-May 2013, and touring again the following year.

10cc’s success over the past three years has been such that this is the first opportunity for Heart Full of Songs to tour again .

Now a quartet featuring Iain Hornal, Ciaran Jeremiah and Dave Cobby, much has happened for Graham since he last took Heart Full of Songs on the road. Graham said: “I am so looking forward to taking Heart Full Of Songs on the road again where I get to play and talk about some of my old songs, and explain their origins, but also play some new material I am very proud of.

Graham’s status as a world leading songwriter was acknowledged with his induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame – an arm of America’s National Academy of Music. America’s Broadcast Music Incorporated followed suit.