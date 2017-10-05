10 things to do this week in the Peterborough area

The Autumn Food and Country Fair takes over the East of England Arena and Events Centre on Sunday.

The annual seasonal spectacular mixes family fun, outdoor pursuits and country living all in one fantastic day. Look out for a special appearance from TV’s PAW Patrol favourites, Chase and Marshall.

Cavern Beatles

autumnfoodandcountryfair.co.uk

Kubo and the Two Strings

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Peterborough Arts Cinema presents a Bafta-winning animation. Kubo lives a quiet, normal life in a small shoreside village until a spirit from the past turns his life upside down by re- igniting an age-old vendetta. This causes all sorts of havoc as gods and monsters chase Kubo who, in order to survive, must locate a magical suit of armour once worn by his late father, a legendary Samurai warrior.

www.peterboroughartscinema.com

Civic Society Talk

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, October 9

The Reverend Peter Morrell’s subject will be ‘The Russell Family of Thornhaugh and links with Thorney’. The former judge turned novelist will be signing copies of his latest crime novel Unmissable.

peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Black History Month Celebration

Cathedral Square, October 7

Celebrate Love, Unity and Community with music, dance, poetry, food, arts and crafts stalls from 11am-5pm.

www.bhmpeterborough.org

History talk

Werrington Village Centre, tonight at 7.30pm.

Werrington Local History Group will be hearing about Dr Thomas James Walker (1835-1916) - a pioneer laryngologist, surgeon and GP in Peterborough, instrumental in the development of the operating theatre at the Peter-borough Infirmary. He was involved in The Public Library Movement, the Museum Society and 6th Northamptonshire Rifles.The talk will be given by Dr Martyn Thomas. Visitors £2.50

werringtonlhg.wordpress.com

The Cavern Beatles

Key Theatre, October 8

Be prepared to enjoy all the hits of the Fab Four in a two-hour show that is completely live with breathtaking attention to detail.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Hamlet (live screening)

South Holland Centre, Spalding, tonight

See the National Theatre Live’s 2015 broadcast of Hamlet, with Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch

in the central role. Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy, and one of the English language’s best loved plays, is brought to life on the Barbican stage in a glorious production amidst lavish staging, beautiful costumes and an uber-talented cast.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Reunion

Parkway Club, October 6

The Baker Perkins Historical Society’s seventh annual reunion gets under way at 7pm. The price is £6 which includes a plated buffet from the Walnut Tree pub.Special guests will be the Mayor and Mayoress, John and Judy Fox.

Tickets can be obtained from Gabrielle Abbott on 283122.

Flower Festival

Thorpe Hall, Oct 7/8

The Festival is entitled ‘At the Musicals’, and the Hall will be filled with flower displays depicting musical shows old and new. Admission is £4 which includes a ticket to win a Christmas Hamper, and there will stalls and a tombola. The coffee shop will also be open. All proceeds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Fashion Show

Stamford Arts Centre, Oct 11

Raising money for Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice and featuring clothing from local independent shops - modelled by doctors and nurses from the hospice.

Tickets are £20 from Stamford Arts Centre, Attic and Energy and Arch Label Agency in Stamford.