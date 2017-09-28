10 things to do this week in Peterborough

Britain’s Got Talent joker Jack Carroll headlines this week’s Cresset Comedy Club on Friday - but bthere’s alo a night of Motown, Oscar winning film, the fair and more to l0ok forward to.

The Magic of Motown

The Cresset, Sept 29

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into town. Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship.

Celebrate the sound of a generation with the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson Five, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more.

www.cresset.co.uk

The Salesman

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Peterborough Arts Cinema shows the recent Oscar winner for Best Foreign Film. Forced to leave their collapsing house, Ranaa and Emad, an Iranian couple who happen to be performers rehearsing for Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” rent a new apartment from one of their fellow performers which sees their peaceful life turned upside down.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Peterborough Big Band

Brewery Tap, October 5

Enjoy music from the 1930s including Glenn Miller,Rogers and Hart,Michael Buble, Stevie Wonder and Adele. Doors open 8.00pm, £5 on the door.

peterboroughbigband.webplus.net

Christina Johnston

St John’s Church, city centre, September 29

Said by many to be one of a kind in the music world, she is already making a name for herself in the classical sphere with a vocal range that most could only dream of. Her stunning debut album ‘Blessing’, released on September 22 - consists of a mix of highly popular operatic arias plus some rarities suited to her high soprano voice.

www.ticketline.co.uk/christina-johnston

In Conversation With....

Castor Church, tonight 7.30pm

A brand new series of interviews with extraordinary people in conversation with Stewart Francis. The series starts with Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes.

Tickets cost £10 and include a glass of wine and interval nibbles.

www.castorchurch.co.uk

Comedy Club

The Cresset, Sept 29

Headliner Jack Carroll became a stand-up sensation after reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent aged 14. Since 2013 he’s worked with stars like Jason Manford and Vic Reeves as well as performing on Live At The Apollo and Sunday Night At The Palladium.

www.cresset.co.uk

Trapp’d Escape Room

Peterborough Greyhounds, Sept 29

The latest addition to the “escape rooms” network opens - featuring ‘Madame Curio’s Cirque Delirium’ and ‘The Outlaws of Red Rock’.

www.trappd.com

Book launch

Waterstones, Bridge Street, tonight

Local author R M Cartmel launches his latest novel The Romanee Vintage, at 7.30pm.

www.waterstones.com

Fun Fair

The Embankment, tonight until October 8

The annual Peterborough Bridge Fun Fair returns, opening 6pm on weekdays and 2pm at the weekend.

Fiction Fix

Draper’s Arms, October 1

There is a special night for the monthly meeting of self and indepen-dently published authors. To coincide with Fantasycon at the Bull Hotel, writers in SF, fantasy, horror and speculative fiction will attend.

helen.gould7@ntlworld.com