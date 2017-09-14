10 things to do this week in and around Peterborough

The Siege of Crowland Abbey re-enactment takes over the town on Saturday and Sunday with lots to see and do.

Siege of Crowland Abbey

Around Crowland, September 16/17

The Sealed Knot will re-enact the 1643 siege of Crowland Abbey on The Kissing Ground/Snowden Field and throughout the town over the weekend. Admission to the event for the weekend is by wristband at a cost of £5, sixteen and under go free.

This bi-annual event was a huge success in 2015, but this year will see more troops, more cannon, more noise,

and more fun.

Visit the living history camp, learn to use a pike, enjoy a hog roast, and have a drink at the beer festival in the Snowden Pavilion. Watch a spectacular fire assault on Saturday . The friends of Crowland Abbey are raising funds for Crowland Abbey.

Manchester by the Sea

John Clare Theatre, tonight,

Peterborough Arts Cinema kicks off the new season at 7.30pm with Manchester by the Sea . Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck - pictured) is a brooding, irritable loner who works as a handyman at a Boston apartment block. One damp winter day he gets a call summoning him to his hometown, north of the city. His brother’s heart has given out suddenly, and Lee’s been named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Lion

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, September 17

Oundle Cinema season starts with The Lion(7.15pm). Dev Patel stars in this beautifully shot film about an Indian orphan who wants to retrace his roots and reconnect with his family many years after they were accidentally separated.

www.oundlecinema.org.uk

History talk

St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, tonight

All are welcome to attend Peterborough Local History Society’s September meeting, where the speaker will be Alison Dickens, Archaeol-ogical Manager at Access Cambridge Archaeology (ACA) talking about the Community Excavations at Peterborough Cathedral in 2016.

www.peterboroughlocalhistory.co.uk

Rehearsals

Manor Farm Community Centre, Eye, Sunday

The Janus Theatre is looking for new members to join its forthcoming 1940s-1960s variety show being performed in October. If you can sing, act or dance or play an instrument, go along to rehearsals between 11am and 2pm.

Contact Janet on 01733-572948.

Demonstration

Werrington Village Centre, tonight

Werrington Flower Club’s demonstration starts at 7.30pm with Lucy Allen presenting “Memories”.

Kevin Grunill

The Burtey Fen Collection, Pimnchbeck, September 17

Yorkshire born Kevin will be playing the Wurlitzer and Compton Theatre Organs at 2.30pm. Tickets are £9.

Tel 01775 766081 to book your seat.

Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup

Stamford Corn Exchange, September 21

Join Ian and Camilla from Strictly Come Dancing plus professional singer Paul Amer and guests for a spectacular evening of dance, singing and stories from their time on the hit show.

stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

The Magic Flute

Key Theatre, September 20

David McVicar’s classic production - a live screening from the Royal Opera House - embraces both the seriousness and comedy of Mozart’s work. Sung in German with English subtitles.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery, Friday

Join city artist Tony Nero at the launch of his “This Is Me” exhibition from 4pm to 8pm.