10 things to do this week

Peterborough One Retail Park ’s biggest ever festive family show gets under way at 4.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).

As well as the lights being switchedon on the 50ft Christmas tree, there will be fireworks, children’s funfair, music and dance performances, a lantern workshop and parade plus Santa will be in his grotto and there will be a chance to meet Sid and Scrats from the Ice Age films.

www. pe1.co.uk

Cathedral Concert

Peterborough Cathedral, Nov 25

Peterborough Cathedral Choir, Youth Choir, Festival Chorus and Peterborough Choral Society with orchestra and soloist and conducted by Steven Grahl present Britten St Nicolas

Moore Ode to St Cecilia.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Christmas Fair and Fine Food Market

Burghley House, Nov 23-26

Christmas will be bigger than ever at England’s greatest Elizabethan house, featuring a free craft market with more stalls, seasonal shopping and festive carols set amidst historic grandeur spread over four days and feature additional log-cabin type stalls in front of the spectacular backdrop of the Tudor house.

www.burghley.co.uk

Concert

St Andrew’s Church, Nov 25

City of Peterborough Concert Band will be performing to celebrate its 30 th Anniversary. Past members are invited to a reunion beforehand. s

petconcertband@gmail.com

A Woman of No Importance

Showcase, Nov 28 (and Key Theatre, Dec 3)

The first play from the Classic Spring Theatre Company’s Oscar Wilde Season, broadcast live from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End. First performed in 1893, Oscar Wilde’s marriage of glittering wit and Ibsenite drama satirised the socially conservative world of the Victorian upper-class.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Paul Chowdhry: Live Innit

The Cresset, Nov 29

Following his 2015 sell-out tour, the comedy powerhouse and star of Taskmaster, Live at The Apollo and Stand Up for the Week, brings his highly anticipated new stand-up show.

www.cresset.co.uk

Christmas Fair

Ferry Meadows, November 25/26

There will be craft and gift stalls, music from local choirs and bands, a children’s craft

area, miniature railway and festive refreshments from 11am to 4pm both days

www.neneparktrust.org.uk

Charity Beer Fest

The Ploughman, Nov 23-26

More than 20 real ales and 10 real ciders and live music on Friday and Saturday night - raising funds for the Mayor of Peterborough’s charities.

Peterborough Bird Club

Peterborough Post Office Club, Nov 28

Award-winning nature photographer and conser-vationist Paul Hobson will present an illustrated lecture ‘The River’ looking at all the habitats and wildlife to be found along typical British waterways from source to sea. Illustrated talk begins at 7.30pm.

peterborough-birdclub.co.uk