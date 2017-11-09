10 things to do this week

There is three doses of top comedy in the city this week - not to mention the gang show, art and music and more to look forward to.
Gang Show
Key Theatre, until Nov 11
A cast of more than 90 from the Scout movement will entertain with comedy, song and dance
vivacity-peterborough.com
Peterborough Big Band
Broadway, Nov 16
The Decades Show is a cool night of swing with that great big band sound - big band arrangements of classic songs from decades past to the present day… Think Count Basie or Buddy Rich as a starting point, through to contemporary tunes such as “Wonderwall” or “Set Fire to the Rain” in a swing style.
wwwthebroadway.today
Winter Exhibition
Norman Cross Gallery, until December 31
The Winter’s Exhibition blows in a mixed bag of artists with works by Tony Nero, Francis Reynolds, Prue Pye, Jane Sanders, Ian Simm
Barry Frostick, Process Smith, Mahemuda Arsalani, Kathryn Parsons, Ann Pollard and Jeni Cairns.
www.normancrossgallery.com
Milton Jones Is Out There
The Cresset, November 15
In his brand new show Milton is putting his foot down and lifting the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media (which doesn’t include this paper obviously). He will also be scaling the heights of fashion at the risk of falling into a terrible cravat. Milton will be talking about his life so far - the ups, the downs and why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made. Oh and now he wants to be Prime Minister too. Can we do worse than the politicians we already have? Yes we can!
www.cresset.co.uk
Doreen Tipton
The Broadway, tonight
Doreen is one of the rising comedy stars and brings her new show Rise of the Yam-Yam to Peterborough for her debut in the city.
www.thebroadway.today
Chubby Brown
The Cresset, Nov 10
Get ready for a barn-storming night of jokes, banter and hilarious mickey-taking from Britain’s most outrageous comedian. But be warned, if easily offended please stay away.
www.cresset.co.uk
Clare Teal
South Holland Centre, Nov 11
Award winning jazz vocalist and BBC Radio 2’s Big Band presenter Clare, accompanied by her Mini Big Band, will be singing the songs of Ella Fitzgerald. Clare’s concerts are renowned for their fabulous arrangements, with her
warm and witty storytelling guaranteeing audiences something personal and very special.
www.southhollandcentre.co.uk
I, Daniel Blake
South Grove Community Centre, Nov 15
North West Cambs Labour Party is hosting a film screening of Ken Loach’s critically acclaimed ‘I, Daniel Blake’. In the here and now, issues regarding poverty, inequality and austerity are painfully apparent. This film searingly brings to light the heartbreaking stories of people who find themselves caught up in the welfare system.
callie.hargreaves@outlook.com
A Salute to the 40s
Stamford Corn Exchange, November 12
The ultimate 1940s tribute show transporting you back in time in true variety show fashion, packed full of stars from the era and the UK’s No1 Vera Lynn tribute, Lorrie Brown.
www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk
History talk
St Marks Church, Lincoln Road, tonight
Peterborough Local History Society AGM followed by a talk from society member Judy Bunten who will be looking at: Peterborough before Queensgate.
Everyone is welcome to attend for a fee of £3 . If you wish to become a member the fee is £12 per year.
www.peterboroughlocalhistory.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.