10 things to do this week

There is three doses of top comedy in the city this week - not to mention the gang show, art and music and more to look forward to.

Gang Show

Key Theatre, until Nov 11

A cast of more than 90 from the Scout movement will entertain with comedy, song and dance

Peterborough Big Band

Broadway, Nov 16

The Decades Show is a cool night of swing with that great big band sound - big band arrangements of classic songs from decades past to the present day… Think Count Basie or Buddy Rich as a starting point, through to contemporary tunes such as “Wonderwall” or “Set Fire to the Rain” in a swing style.

Winter Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery, until December 31

The Winter’s Exhibition blows in a mixed bag of artists with works by Tony Nero, Francis Reynolds, Prue Pye, Jane Sanders, Ian Simm

Barry Frostick, Process Smith, Mahemuda Arsalani, Kathryn Parsons, Ann Pollard and Jeni Cairns.

Milton Jones Is Out There

The Cresset, November 15

In his brand new show Milton is putting his foot down and lifting the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media (which doesn’t include this paper obviously). He will also be scaling the heights of fashion at the risk of falling into a terrible cravat. Milton will be talking about his life so far - the ups, the downs and why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made. Oh and now he wants to be Prime Minister too. Can we do worse than the politicians we already have? Yes we can!

Doreen Tipton

The Broadway, tonight

Doreen is one of the rising comedy stars and brings her new show Rise of the Yam-Yam to Peterborough for her debut in the city.

Chubby Brown

The Cresset, Nov 10

Get ready for a barn-storming night of jokes, banter and hilarious mickey-taking from Britain’s most outrageous comedian. But be warned, if easily offended please stay away.

Clare Teal

South Holland Centre, Nov 11

Award winning jazz vocalist and BBC Radio 2’s Big Band presenter Clare, accompanied by her Mini Big Band, will be singing the songs of Ella Fitzgerald. Clare’s concerts are renowned for their fabulous arrangements, with her

warm and witty storytelling guaranteeing audiences something personal and very special.

I, Daniel Blake

South Grove Community Centre, Nov 15

North West Cambs Labour Party is hosting a film screening of Ken Loach’s critically acclaimed ‘I, Daniel Blake’. In the here and now, issues regarding poverty, inequality and austerity are painfully apparent. This film searingly brings to light the heartbreaking stories of people who find themselves caught up in the welfare system.

A Salute to the 40s

Stamford Corn Exchange, November 12

The ultimate 1940s tribute show transporting you back in time in true variety show fashion, packed full of stars from the era and the UK’s No1 Vera Lynn tribute, Lorrie Brown.

History talk

St Marks Church, Lincoln Road, tonight

Peterborough Local History Society AGM followed by a talk from society member Judy Bunten who will be looking at: Peterborough before Queensgate.

Everyone is welcome to attend for a fee of £3 . If you wish to become a member the fee is £12 per year.

