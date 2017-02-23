10 things to do this week

Whether it is a steam train ride, art in the outdoors, volunteering or pancake racing, here is our round up of 10 things to do in and around Peterborough this week (Feb 23-March1)

Fish, Chips and Steam

Nene Valley Railway, Feb 24

Enjoy a nostalgic evening of steam on board a train hauled by a steam locomotive - 34053 Sir Keith Park - with a good old-fashioned fish and chip supper, complemented by evening views of the picturesque Nene Valley.

The train will depart from Wansford Station at 19.00 returning at 21.30 approximately.

Booking required.

www.nvr.org.uk/event

HMS Pinafore

Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle, Feb 27-March 1

Enjoy this salty tale from Oundle Gilbert and Sullivan Players set on the Royal Navy ship HMS Pinafore. The ship is commanded by Captain Corcoran who is adored by his trusty crew. Lowly Able Seaman Ralph Rackstraw has fallen for the Captain’s delightful daughter Josephine, but does she feel the same way?

www.oundlegands.org for more information.

The Colour of Me

Key Theatre, Feb 25

Take the little ones to see Wiggle Dance Theatre’s magical world of colour, an interactive dance theatre performance.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Volunteering

Chauffeurs Cottage, St Peter’s Road, March 1.

Eastern Angles Theatre Company is holding a Volunteers Evening (6pm), looking forpeople to help front of house at The Undercroft, at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, bar staff, interviewers and transcribers, actors and performers, backstage team and costume creators.

keely@easternangles.co.uk

Soup Kitchen with Extras

Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping, Feb 26.

Enjoy some soup and a snack with the Oddfellows and raise money for Hearing Dogs for the Deaf. Entry is £5.

www.oddfellows.co.uk

DiversVoyces

Crowland Abbey, Feb 25.

Enjoy choral music of the Renaissance in the acoustics of Crowland Abbey.

www.crowlandabbey.org.uk

Pancake Races

Peterborough Cathedral, Feb 28

Take part in a fun-run style Pancake Race around the precincts, and help raise some funds for the cathedral.

Pancakes for the race will be provided free of charge by event caterers, The Fenland Roaster, and the cathedral will invite donations from those who take part. Freshly made pancakes will also be on sale.

email rachael.church@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Open Garden

21 Chapel St. Hacconby, nr Bourne, Feb 25 and 26.

As part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) the garden of Cliff and Joan Curtis opens from 11am- 4pm. Out of an old farmyard plot covered in rubbish and old sheds behind an 18th century cottage, Cliff and Joan have created a small walled garden with a paved area, a pool, a large alpine planted area and intensively planted beds and borders. cliffordcurtis@btinternet.com

Art

Ferry Meadows, Feb 26

Artist in Residence Charron Pugsley-Hill will be presenting the second in a series of four seasonally themed beds in the park. Visitors are welcome to lie in the bed and enjoy the surroundings from 11:30am-2:30pm.

e-mail visitor.services@neneparktrust.org.uk

Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Men & Chicken (7.30pm) is a darkly hilarious slapstick comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal,” ingeniously cast against type) about a pair of socially-challenged siblings who discover they are adopted half-brothers in their late father’s videotaped will.