10 things to do in Peterborough this week

As part of the Choral Pilgrimage 2017 The Sixteen present a programme focusing on music by Palestrina and Poulenc, to explore the themes of conflict and atonement at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday.

The programme includes Poulenc’s Salve Regina, Quatre motets pour un temps de penitence and ‘Agnus Dei’ from Mass in G and Palestrina’s ‘Surge amica mea’ and ‘Surgam et circuibo civitatem’ from Songs of Songs, Parce mihi, Domine, Peccantem me quotidie and Salve Regina.

Janus Theatre

www.thesixteen.com

Snow White and the Seven Ghouls

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Oct 27-29

This retelling of the classic fairytale has all the fun of a traditional pantomime, but is a spooky Halloween adventure for the whole family. It is written by and starring Simon Aylin as Vernon the Vegan Vampire, with everyone’s favourite panto dame Michael Cross as Polly-Geist.

Michaeal Cross and Simon Aylin in Snow White and the Seven Ghouls.

www.tellingtalestheatre.com

Classic Bike Live

East of England Arena, Oct 28/29

A haven of classic and iconic machines, showcasing the very best in restored British,

Japanese and European motorcycles including a collection of Nortons through the ages.

www.classicbikelive.co.uk

Pugs of Peterborough Group Walk

Ferry Meadows, October 29

The first group walk will get under way at 11.30am and last around an hour with a short break for the dogs and owners to socialise. A £1 donation will go to Muffin Pug Rescue.

www.facebook.com/pugsofpeterborough

Charity Fashion Show

GER Club, March, Oct 29

Starting at 2pm the show will be fundraising for East Anglian Air Ambulance. Tickets cost £5 and includes a free drink. Clothing supplied by SHOP 2 DROP .

Tel: 01354 652335 or www.germarch.co.uk

GhostsWalks

Peterborough Museum, Oct 27, 28, 29 and 31

Discover the city’s haunted history with a special Halloween tour featuring costumed ghosts along the route. Tours start from Peterborough Museum 7.30pm and 8pm. Booking essential. More details 01733 864663

vivacity-peterborough.com

Variety Show

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, October 27 and 28

Janus Theatre present a 1940-1960s and more variety show and buffet at 7.30pm, Tickets: Adults £8, OAP £6, Children £4 (under 5 free).

Janet on 01733-572948

Bird Club Talk

Post Office Sports and Social Club, October 31

Peterborough Bird Club welcomes Stephen Lovell for a lecture on “Celebrating Britain’s Birds of Prey.” Talk begins at 7.30pm. Non-members (£2.50) welcome.

www.peterborough-birdclub.com

Beat: Cancer

Brewery Tap, October 28

Three live bands (Paresis, Vieon and Berlyn Trilogy ) and five DJs (Zombie Chris , Cavity G, DJ D.E.P, DJ Simon Penguin and DJ Peewee) plus raffle, costume competition and fun. Tickets £5 on the door - raising funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe hall Hospice.

Mr Fips Wonder Circus

The Embankment, until Sunday, November 5

Mr Fips brings all the glitz and glamour of the Big Top back to the city once more . Making a first visit is the amazing transforming robot car. Contact the box office for show times (no performance on October 30).

07719 877422