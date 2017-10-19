10 things to do in Peterborough this week

A prize-winning poet, theatre, music and some great half-term ideas in Peterborough this week (October 19)

Wizards and witchcraft

Queensgate, Oct 25 & 26

It’s time to dust off your broomstick, perfect your swish and flick and visit the Queensgate School of Potions and Wizardry. Be prepared for a whizz-popping two days of entertainment, crafts, theatre and games in an enthralling weekend for both children and adults – all for free.

Mini-monsters can expect theatrical storytelling, join in and make a magic potion in The Witch’s Kitchen, but watch out for Emlyn the kitchen frog who hops to life for the ribbiting Frog Show every hour. Cast a spell with Queensgate’s wand making in the witchcraft area where families will be able to weave magic into their wands with the help of renowned witch, Wanda Wishwaft. After two lessons in the classroom, perfect your flying on the broomstick flight simulator with Cecil Skycraft.

www.queensgate-shopping

Mini art classes

Norman Cross Art Gallery, October 21

Artist Tony Nero, who currently has an exhibition entitled This Is Me, will be running a “mini art for little artists” class with limited places offered on a first come basis.

01733 245189 or email contact@normancrossgallery.com

Literature Festival

University Centre Peterborough, tonight

TS Elliot Prize winning poet George Szirtes opens the festival, speaking in the main lecture theatre from 7pm to 8pm.

www.ucp.ac.uk/events/

Sing For Life Concert

The Cresset, October 21

Join the Sing for Life 2017 women together with

Peterborough Voices for what promises to be a spectacular celebration, while raising money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.

www.cresset.co.uk

Lance Ellington Sings Broadway

The Key, tonight

Join the BBC Strictly Come Dancing star vocalist for his exciting new show, which features many new and exciting arrangements of all your favourite, classic Broadway hits with an all star musical line up led by George Michael’s sax soloist, Ed Barker.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Fara

The Barn, Baston, October 26

Four leading musicians at the forefront of today’s young Scottish folk scene bring the sound of Orkney. Jennifer Austin, Kristan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price ’s three fiddles and a piano produce

a fiery sound, rooted strongly in their upbringing among the music of Orkney.

www. faramusic.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

The Last Family (Ostatnia Rodzina) tells the story of renowned painter Zdzislaw Beksinski. A 28-year family saga unfolds through his disturbing dystopian paintings, family feuds, near-death experiences, love-hate relations and consecutive funerals. The true story of the artistic Beksinski family: Zdzislaw, his wife Zofia and their talented yet trouble-making son Tomasz.

Fat Girls Don’t Dance

Stamford Arts Centre, October 20

Blending theatre, storytelling and killer moves, spoken word artist Maria Ferguson questions how we all look at body-size.

Mr Fips Wonder Circus

The Embankment, October 24

Mr Fips returns to the Embankment with more great Big Top fun including for the first time the amazing transforming robot car.

Oxjam Launch

Brewery Tap, October 20

Oxjam Peter-borough Festival Launch Party with special guests Motor City Vipers and support from Nick Corney & the Buzz Rats. It is a ticket only event, £10 per person. Tickets available from the venue or onine.

www.oxjam Peterborough.com