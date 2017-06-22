10 things to do in Peterborough

A Fun Dog Show, beer festival, Werrington Carnival, a celebration of all things Polish and open studios make for a busy weekend of events in and around Peterborough this week.

Fun Dog Show

Central Park, June 25

You can sign up for the dog show from 1pm but the fun begins at noon and will include live bands, a sponsored toddle in aid of Barnardo’s, stalls, activities for children and more right through until 5pm. It is organised by Friends of Central Park.

dogs@centralparkpeterborough.com

Summer Fete

Longueville Court care home, June 25, 2pm to 4.30pm

Join the fun and soak the manager, beat the goalie, hook-a-duck, enjoy some live music and get your face painted. There will also be stalls and refreshments, all raising funds for the residents’ fund.

01733 230 709

Artists Open Studios

Various venues, June 24/25

Artists and craftspeople in the Peterborough area open their studios, homes or other venues to the public to showcase their work. Visitors are welcome to have a look round, talk to the artists and learn about the techniques and materials involved. Entry is free. All the artists will have original work for sale and often have cards and prints available for sale.

www.paos.org.uk

Polish Day

Peterborough city centre, June 25

A day to celebrate all things Polish will feature singing, dancing and the chance to sample a host of other delights as members of the city’s Polish community take to Cathedral Square.

With folk bands, dancing, singing, children’s karate, theatre and traditional Polish cuisine on offer, the day offers something for all the family.

www.peterborough.gov.uk

Pride and Prejudice

Ferry Meadows, June 25

Chapterhouse return to the country park with their acclaimed production of Jane Austen’s best loved novel, against the backdrop of the lakes and meadows. Open-air theatre lends itself perfectly to pre-show picnics, an opportunity for friends and family to sit back and enjoy each other’s company whilst indulging in a glass of chilled summer wine and watching a wonderfully traditional evening of entertainment.

neneparktrust.org.uk/events

Beer festival

Peterborough Town Sprts Club, Bretton Gate, June 23-25

There’s plenty of real ales and a gin bar at the sixth annual festival which gets under way at 5pm on Friday. There is live music on Friday and Saturday nights, a hog roast on Saturday from 6pm and sport plus hockey, cricket, squash and tennis.

peterboroughtownsportsclub.co.uk

Werrington Carnival

Werrington Village, June 24

The floats will pass through the village from 1.30pm, arriving at Werrington Primary School, where there will be plenty of entertainment and refreshments.

Exhibition

Werrington Village Centre, Church Street, June 24

Werrington Local History Group is putting on an exhibition of photos and maps entitled “Your Werrington, Past and Present”, 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Refreshments available. Free entry.

werringtonlhg.wordpress.com

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Phantom Boy (7.30pm) tells the story of Leo a boy with a mysterious illness which transformed him into a phantom boy, able to leave the confines of his body and explore the city as a ghostly apparition. While in hospital, he befriends Alex, a New York City cop.

www.peter borougharts cinema.co.uk

Samba night

Samba Brazil, Broadway, June 24

A night of live music, dance and Brazilian food with professional samba dancers.

Tickets from info@sambabrazil.co.uk