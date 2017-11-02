10 things to do: Firework Fiesta and more this weekend

Bonfires and fireworks displays will be lighting up the sky over Peterborough this weekend .

Firework Fiesta

East of England Arena and Events Centre, November 4

Organised by the Rotary Club of Peterborough and Round Table, advance tickets are now on sale priced £3 for children aged under 15 (under 2 years are free); £7 for adults.

Fireworks Display

Three Horseshoes, Yaxley, Nov 4

Gates open for the Yaxley Scouts & Guides 2017 fireworks display at 6pm with the fireworks launched at 7pm - and don’t miss the grand finale. There is also a large bonfire that will be lit at approximately 6:15pm (conditions permitting). Traditional bonfire party food is available, hot drinks, a licenced bar and other attractions.

www.yaxleyfireworks.co.uk

Fairytale Firework Night

Peterborouh RUFC, Fengate, November 3

Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks start at 7.30pm. Food and drink plus facepainting and a chance to meet fairytale characters.

01733 897766

Bonfire

Skylark Garden Centre, Nov 4

Fairground rides, food outlets, East Anglia’s biggest bonfire and Heart FM providing entertainment before and after the fireworks, combine to provide a spectacular event. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm.

www.skylarkfireworks.co.uk.

Peterborough Jazz Club

Great Northern Hotel, Nov 5

A very welcome return for great USA saxophonist/flautist Greg Abate, a great favourite at the club for his emotionally charged, technically brilliant and expressive playing. Greg’s career spans over 35 years, starting with Ray Charles and Artie Shaw. Tickets £14 at the door.

Steeped in bebop, he recorded his first CD Live at Birdland, New York in 1991 and subsequently has released 13 CDs under his own name, the last a double album Kindred Spirits recorded in 2016 with

the great altoist Phil Woods, shortly before Phil’s death.

Backing Greg Abate are three of the finest rhythm section musicians you will hear anywhere - John Pearce (piano), Dave Green (double bass) and Steve Brown (drums).

Jazz At The Movies

Key Theatre, November 4

Joanna Eden , the singer who was Grammy-winning Sam Smith’s mentor and teacher, performs with her band. The music is from films including The Pink Panther, Gilda, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Aristocrats and The Fabulous Baker Boys.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Peterborough Gang Show

Key Theatre, November 6-11

The gang are back with their brand new show for 2017 - made up of 99 children from the Scouting community. Celebrating its 80th anniversary, the annual Gang Show includes a combination of comedy sketches, singing and dance routines from West End hits, pop favourites as well as other choral and solo numbers that are guaranteed to have your feet tapping and hands clapping throughout!

vivacity-peterborough.com

Candlelight Tour

Peterborough Cathedral, November 8 and 11, 7pm

As the nights draw in, enjoy this atmospheric after-hours tour with a trained guide, ending with a glass of wine or soft drink. Tickets: £12 (concessions £10).

01733 452336.

Concert

Olivia Hill’s Birthplace House, Wisbech, Nov 4

Talented performers will pool their varied talents with a nine-hour musical marathon in aid of the piano fund at 7 South Brink. The Long Room grand piano,

is no longer an instrument that

fulfils its potential to delight pianists and audiences.

Among the ranks of maestros already signed up for the mammoth event, which runs from 10am to 7pm, are guitarists, a choir, a recorder consort, a flautist, piano students and solo singers.

www.octaviahill.org

Johnnie Walker

South Holland Centre, Nov 3

The presenter of Sounds of the 70s, brings his show The

Boat That Rocked, and will be talking about his time as a pirate radio DJ.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk